Mary J. Blige, Nas Team Up for Summer Tour

Mary J. Blige and Nas will hit the road for the first time together this summer for a 22-date run. The tour begins July 11th in West Palm Beach, FL.

While it’s their first tour, the two have teamed up in the past, including 1997’s “Love is All We Need” from her third album Share My World, and “Reach Out” off Nas’ 2012 album Life is Good. In 2013, Blige called Nas a “prophet. He’s always been the person with the message. He’s just always been a great person. He’s very into what he is doing. He has a lot of integrity and his life shows that.”

It’s the first full tour for Blige since her Strength of a Woman tour in 2017. Nas has been touring heavily, including a triumphant Red Rock show last year.

Mary J. Blige, Nas Tour Dates

July 11 – West Palm Beach FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 13 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater

July 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Candace Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

July 20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 28 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 2 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

August 3 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

August 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

August 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

August 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Ampitheater

August 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 25 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Toscaloosa Amphitheater

August 31 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joeseph’s Health Amphitheater

September 1 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

See additional dates featuring Mary J. Blige here.