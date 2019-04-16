Mary J. Blige, Nas Team Up for Summer Tour

Mary J. Blige and Nas will hit the road for the first time together this summer for a 22-date run. The tour begins July 11th in West Palm Beach, FL.
While it’s their first tour, the two have teamed up in the past, including 1997’s “Love is All We Need” from her third album Share My World, and “Reach Out” off Nas’ 2012 album Life is Good. In 2013, Blige called Nas a “prophet. He’s always been the person with the message. He’s just always been a great person. He’s very into what he is doing. He has a lot of integrity and his life shows that.”
It’s the first full tour for Blige since her Strength of a Woman tour in 2017. Nas has been touring heavily, including a triumphant Red Rock show last year.
Mary J. Blige, Nas Tour Dates
July 11 – West Palm Beach FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
July 13 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater
July 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Candace Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
July 20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 28 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
August 2 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion
August 3 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
August 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
August 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
August 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Ampitheater
August 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 25 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Toscaloosa Amphitheater
August 31 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joeseph’s Health Amphitheater
September 1 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
