Mary J. Blige to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at 2019 BET Awards

Mary J. Blige will be honored with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the BET Networks announced on Wednesday. The award will be presented during the 19th annual BET Awards ceremony, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on June 23rd.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul will add the accolade to a long list of career accomplishments, which includes eight multi-platinum albums and nine Grammy Awards. Her film work has garnered two Golden Globe nominations as well as a SAG nod. In 2018, she made history for when she was nominated for two Academy Awards and became the first double nominee in the best supporting actress and best song categories for her contributions to Mudbound.

Hosted by Regina Hall, the BET Awards broadcast will feature performances by Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Mustard, Lil Baby, Yung Miami of City Girls, Lucky Daye and Kiana Ledé. Presenters include Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin.

Following Blige’s appearance at the BET Awards, the singer will hit the road on a co-headlining summer tour with Nas, which kicks off on July 11th in West Palm Beach, Florida at Coral Sky Amphitheater at the S. Florida Fairgrounds. Last month, the pair teamed to release their new single, “Thriving.”