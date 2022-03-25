Mary J. Blige Taps H.E.R. for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Remix

Mary J. Blige has released a remix of her single “Good Morning Gorgeous” featuring H.E.R. The inspirational song, off Blige’s recent album of the same name, is a TikTok sensation soundtracking posts that promote self-love, self-empowerment and self-care.

Blige released Good Morning Gorgeous, her 14th album, in February via 300 Entertainment and her own Mary Jane Productions. It features collaborations with Anderson .Paak, Dave East, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign and Usher.

Last month, Blige joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl halftime show. The performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California was a celebration of West Coast rap history. Blige, known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, showcased her Dre-produced classics “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.”

Blige will headline the Roots Picnic on June 4 and 5 at the Mann Center in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park, marking the first time the singer has shared the stage with the Roots. The festival will also be streamed live on the Roots’ official YouTube channel.