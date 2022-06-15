Mary J. Blige Announces ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ North American Tour

Mary J. Blige has announced a 23-city tour in support of her 14th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous. The veteran musician will be joined on select dates by “Boo’d Up” singer Ella Mai and rising R&B artist Queen Naija.
The Good Morning Gorgeous tour is scheduled to begin on Sept. 17 with a show at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Blige will make stops in Charlotte, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Oakland, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Memphis, Brooklyn, Newark, Cincinnati, and more before wrapping at Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Boardwalk Hall on Oct. 29.
General sale for the tour begins on June 17 at 10 a.m. local time via Black Promoters Collective, the coalition partnering with Blige to present cultural experiences backed by black businesses.
“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC,” BPC co-founder and president Shelby Joyne shared in a statement. “Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen.”
The Good Morning Gorgeous tour marks Blige’s first solo headlining trek since 2017’s Strength of a Woman tour. In 2019, she teamed up with Nas for a joint tour billed as The Royalty Tour.
Mary J. Blige 2022 Tour Dates
Sept 17 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
Sept 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Sept 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (Not listed – Queen Naija)
Sept 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Center at BJCC
Sept 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct 1 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct 2 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (Not listed – Ella Mai
Oct 6 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (Not listed — QN or EM)
Oct 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
Oct 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (Not listed — QN)
Oct 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Oct 15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Oct 16 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
Oct 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Oct 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Oct 22 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
Oct 23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Oct 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
Oct 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall