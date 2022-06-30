 Mary J. Blige, Fabolous Hit the Tropics in 'Come See About Me' Video - Rolling Stone
Mary J. Blige, Fabolous Hit the Tropics in ‘Come See About Me’ Video

Single appears on deluxe edition of singer’s new album Good Morning Gorgeous

Mary J. Blige and Fabolous take a trip to the Tropics in the new video for “Come See About Me,” the new single off the deluxe edition of Blige’s latest album Good Morning Gorgeous.

Before embarking on a lengthy tour, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul takes a little vacation alongside the NYC rapper, with the two soaking in the sun while delivering their collaborative track.

Blige — who recently headlined the 2022 Roots Picnic — previously announced a 23-city tour in support of her 14th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous. The trek — Blige’s first solo headlining jaunt since 2017’s Strength of a Woman tour, also features special guests “Boo’d Up” singer Ella Mai and rising R&B artist Queen Naija.

In February, Blige joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl halftime show. Blige showcased her Dre-produced classics “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” during the performance celebrating West Coast hip-hop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

