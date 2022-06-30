Mary J. Blige, Fabolous Hit the Tropics in ‘Come See About Me’ Video

Mary J. Blige and Fabolous take a trip to the Tropics in the new video for “Come See About Me,” the new single off the deluxe edition of Blige’s latest album Good Morning Gorgeous.

Before embarking on a lengthy tour, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul takes a little vacation alongside the NYC rapper, with the two soaking in the sun while delivering their collaborative track.

Blige — who recently headlined the 2022 Roots Picnic — previously announced a 23-city tour in support of her 14th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous. The trek — Blige’s first solo headlining jaunt since 2017’s Strength of a Woman tour, also features special guests “Boo’d Up” singer Ella Mai and rising R&B artist Queen Naija.

In February, Blige joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl halftime show. Blige showcased her Dre-produced classics “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” during the performance celebrating West Coast hip-hop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.