 Mary J. Blige Shares 'Can't Be Life' From the Film 'Body Cam' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Tituss Burgess Encourages You to 'Dance M.F.' on New Single Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Mary J. Blige Shares ‘Can’t Be Life’ From the Film ‘Body Cam’

Blige stars in new cop action-thriller, out today on digital streaming

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mary J. Blige has dropped a new single, “Can’t Be Life,” featured on the soundtrack to the film Body Cam. Blige penned the song with frequent collaborators Denise Rich, Chucky Thompson, Stacy Barthe, Aaron Philips and Jimmy Cozier; it was produced by Chucky Thompson.

“I’ve been torn down like a worn-down, crumbling building/But I’m up now, and I’m up now, and I’m still living,” Blige sings, offering words of encouragement, hope and resilience throughout the track.

Body Cam is available today on streaming and digital download. The cop action-thriller stars Blige, Nat Wolff, David Zayas and Anika Noni Rose, and is directed by Malik Vitthal, whose directorial debut, Imperial Dreams, received the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

In December 2019, Amazon Studios announced that it was producing a documentary centered on Blige. The film is being directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth and executive produced by Blige and Sean Combs, and follows Blige as she prepares to perform songs from her sophomore album My Life on the LP’s 25th anniversary tour.

Blige released a new box set, HERstory Vol. 1, containing some of her most popular Nineties hits along with remixes and rarities, on December 6th. She also received a Lifetime Achievement Honor at the 2019 BET Awards.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Mary J. Blige, Soundtrack

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.