Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On Live’ Set for Reissue

Legendary May 1972 concert in Washington D.C. featured singer’s only full album performance of classic 1971 LP

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

American singer, songwriter, and record producer Marvin Gaye (1939 - 1984) performs on stage, circa 1975. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images)

Marvin Gaye's May 1972 concert featuring the singer's only full album performance of his classic 'What's Going On' is set for reissue.

Getty Images

Marvin Gaye’s legendary May 1972 concert in Washington D.C., featuring the singer’s only full album performance of his classic What’s Going On, will be reissued as a standalone live album for the first time this October.

What’s Going On Live, due out October 18th via Motown/UMe, highlights Gaye’s May 1st, 1972 performance at the Kennedy Center, a gig that marked both the culmination of his hometown Washington D.C.’s Marvin Gaye Day as well as the singer’s first concert in four years.

In addition to the near-full album performance of What’s Going On – a delay in switching reel-to-reel tapes at the time results in the exclusion of “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” – the live album also features Gaye’s lone live performances of four songs: “That’s The Way Love Is” and “You” – as part of the 13-minute concert-opening “Sixties Medley – along with “Right On” and “Wholy Holy”; Motown/UMe shared the latter as a preview of What’s Going On Live.

What’s Going On Live, available to preorder now, also boasts photographs from Gaye’s performance and new liner notes by the singer’s biographer David Ritz, who called the concert “an invaluable and vibrant historical document marking a milestone in the artist’s career.”

What’s Going On Live Track List

1. Sixties Medley 13:22
That’s The Way Love Is / You / I Heard It Through The Grapevine / Little Darling (I Need You) / You’re All I Need To Get By / Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing / Your Precious Love / Pride And Joy / Stubborn Kind Of Fellow
2. Right On 7:33
3. Wholy Holy 3:32
4. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) 9:06
5. What’s Going On 5:42
6. What’s Happening Brother 2:54
7. Flyin’ High (In The Friendly Sky) 3:51
8. Save The Children 4:22
9. God Is Love 1:43
10. Stage Dialogue 2:34
11. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) (Reprise) 5:12
12. What’s Going On (Reprise) 4:12

