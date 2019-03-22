Hear Salaam Remi’s Slick Remix of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Symphony’

Producer Salaam Remi (Nas, Amy Winehouse) unveiled a new remix of Marvin Gaye’s “Symphony” that will appear on the upcoming release of the late soul legend’s lost album, You’re the Man, out March 29th.

Gaye recorded “Symphony” during the sessions for Let’s Get It On and it later appeared on his posthumous 1985 album, Dream of a Lifetime. For his remix, Remi boosted the orchestral elements of the original and anchored them with a dusty drum shuffle, all in the service of highlighting Gaye’s vocals as he sings, “Like violins, music begins/It starts to swell, then I can tell/That pretty soon we going to be in tune/Our hearts will be in perfect harmony.”

“Symphony” is one of three tracks Remi remixed for You’re the Man, along with the previously released “My Last Chance” and “I’d Give My Life for You.”

You’re the Man was supposed to be Gaye’s follow-up to his 1971 classic, What’s Going On. Tracks for the would-be album were recorded in Detroit and Los Angeles during a particularly prolific period but, save for the titular single, none of the songs were released at the time. While the majority of the songs on the upcoming version of You’re the Man have been previously released on CD compilations, this marks the first time 15 of the album’s 17 cuts will be available on vinyl.