Marvel Teases Rihanna’s Return to Music for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Rihanna will reportedly make her long-awaited return to music with a new release this Friday (October 28) after Marvel Studios teased her involvement in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

In a new clip shared on social media, the film’s distinctive logo slowly comes into full view before the first ‘R’ in forever takes center stage and the rest of the letters disappear.

If her involvement proves true, it seemingly confirms rumors that the film will have a star-studded soundtrack to rival that of its predecessor. Black Panther, which dropped in 2018, featured tracks from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Travis Scott, and Jorja Smith.

Any full track from Rihanna would also mark her first solo material in nearly seven years. Apart from a feature on PartyNextDoor’s 2020 track ‘Believe It,’ the singer’s last release came in the 2016 album ‘Anti.’ She is also set to return to the stage next February to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Helmed by director Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the first in the franchise to be released following the death of Chadwick Boseman from colon cancer in 2020. It sees the return of Nakia (Lupita N’Yongo) and Okoye (Danai Gurira), as well as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett). The film also features Daniel Kaluuya, Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, and more.