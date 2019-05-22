Martin Garrix, Macklemore, Patrick Stump Sweat It Out in ‘Summer Days’ Video

Summer’s approaching, the temperature’s rising – of course there’s a new video from DJ/producer Martin Garrix to welcome the occasion. “Summer Days” features rapper Macklemore and vocalist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy. The video, directed by Colin Tilley, follows an older woman who on her best red gown and walks around her neighborhood in blazing-hot Southern California weather, showing off to everyone she sees. Her beauty dazzles those she comes across, so much so that they all begin to, uh, perspire excessively in the summer heat. Emphasis on “excessively.”

This is Macklemore’s first new music feature since his 2017 solo LP Gemini. Stump was recently featured on iLoveMakonnen and Lil Peep’s “I’ve Been Waiting,” appearing in the fantasy-inspired music video that paid tribute to Peep. The trio are set to perform “Summer Days” at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, airing on June 17th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.