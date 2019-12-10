1990s Dance Music Diva Martha Wash Previews New Album With ‘Never Enough Money’

Storied singer Martha Wash recently unveiled a delightfully seething screed against greed, “Never Enough Money,” set to appear on her upcoming album, Love and Conflict, out January 6th.

The recently released “Never Enough Money” is a stomping, rough-around-the-edges blues rocker anchored by a righteous vocal performance from Wash, who skewers reckless and unchecked thirst for wealth and attention. “You think you’re trending now,” she sings, “And everybody’s going ‘Wow!’/ If all you want is more/ Then I’ll show you the door/ You tweet and troll us all — can’t you be sweet/ There’s never enough money in the world for you.”

Love and Conflict marks Wash’s first solo album since 2013’s Something Good, which in turn was her first solo record since her self-titled 1993 effort. For Love and Conflict, Wash teamed with producer Sami Basbous, saying, “My producers took me out of my comfort zone and into a new musical direction and the results are both uplifting and thought-provoking. I think that everyone will relate to the lyrics on this album and each listener will get their own message from the music.”

Wash broke out as a back-up singer for Seventies disco star Sylvester, while her own duo, the Weather Girls, scored a famous camp hit with 1982’s “It’s Raining Men.” Wash saw an unexpected resurgence in the Nineties, as her soaring vocal tracks anchored C + C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” Black Box’s “Strike It Up” and “Everybody Everybody,” among others. As a result, Wash earned the title “Queen of Clubland,” but after models lip-synced to her tracks in videos without her knowledge, she became a formidable advocate for artists’ rights as she fought to receive proper credit and compensation for numerous songs.

Love and Conflict Track List

1. “Glamour Flows”

2. “Like Fire”

3. “Soaring Free”

4. “Flowers Blossom”

5. “Never Enough Money”

6. “Don’t Forget My Name”

7. “Honey, My Friend”

8. “Rise & Shine”