Marshmello and Khalid Usher in Summer Vibes in ‘Numb’ Video

Marshmello and Khalid turn up the summer vibes with “Numb,” their second collaboration following the 2017 smash single, “Silence.”

In the Christian Breslauer-directed video, Khalid’s daydream transports him poolside, where he and Marshmello chill before they eventually get a dance party started in a tent. “I, I wanna get numb/And forget where I’m from,” Khalid sings on the hook. “’Cause lookin’ in your eyes/Like lookin’ at the sun.”

“Me and Khalid always talked about doing another song, so I sent this idea to him and he loved it,” Marshmello said about “Numb” in a statement. “I was super happy when I asked him if he wanted to do the song and he said yes because the song is a little different vibe for him, but I knew he would crush it. He sent it to me the next day and I immediately knew we had one with this.”

“Mello and I have a great friendship, and when we get together to make music, it’s always great vibes,” Khalid added. “’Silence’ is a fan favorite that I love performing, so continuing our collaborations with ‘Numb’ is something that I’m looking forward to.”

In March, Khalid dropped the video for “Last Call,” which followed the release of his late-2021 mixtape, Scenic Drive. His third album, Everything Is Changing, has been delayed from its planned release in 2021.