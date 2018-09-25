Marshmello Shows Bond Between Woman and Pet Dog in Tear-Jerking ‘Happier’ Video

Marshmello captures the unbreakable bond between a girl and her dog in the tear-jerking new video for “Happier,” the producer’s new single featuring Bastille.

Miranda Cosgrove portrays a young woman who is gifted a golden retriever named Mello for her birthday. As Cosgrove’s character grows older and faces hardships, Mello is always there to comfort her; however, years later, Cosgrove is forced to give a tearful goodbye to Mello when the dog is put to sleep.

The video then fast-forwards 20 years to when the main character is now a mother of a young girl who, like her mother before her, receives a puppy for her birthday, repeating the cycle of the bond between a child and her pet.

“When Bastille sent me ‘Happier’ for the first time I was taken aback,” Marshmello said in a statement. “The amount of emotion that you could feel in the lyrics was crazy. As I listened to the song more and more it reminded me of so many things I’ve been through in my life. Toxic relationships, letting go of things I didn’t want to and just situations where happiness came with a price. Recently I lost my dog which was really hard for me. I wanted the video to embrace the pain that we feel losing someone close to us and the cycle of life. This is what made me happier.”

To celebrate the “Happier” video, Marshmello threw his support behind ASPCA’s #FindYourFido Campaign during Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.