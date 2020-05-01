 Marshmello Recruits Halsey for Reassuring New Song 'Be Kind' - Rolling Stone
Marshmello Recruits Halsey for Reassuring New Song ‘Be Kind’

Pair unveils single with animated lyric video

By
Brittany Spanos
&
Althea Legaspi

Marshmello and Halsey have teamed up for the reassuring new song “Be Kind,” which explores trust issues and reinforces that it’s OK to be vulnerable with someone you love. The pair unveiled the song’s lyric video, which features bright animation to go along with the uplifting sentiments.

“Wanna believe, wanna believe, that you don’t have a bad bone in your body,” Halsey sings. “But the bruises on your ego make you go wild.” On the chorus, she questions, “I don’t know why you hide from the one/and close your eyes to the one/Mess up and lie to the one that you love/When you know that you can cry to the one/Always confide in the one/You can be kind to the one that you love.”  

Halsey recently performed during the Jersey 4 Jersey COVID-19 relief benefit telethon and will be contributing a prerecorded commencement speech for a new podcast titled Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020. The singer released her third album Manic in January. The LP features guest spots from Alanis Morissette, BTS’ Suga and Dominic Fike, each of whom provided special interludes. She recently appeared on country singer Kelsea Ballerini’s single “The Other Girl,” off Ballerini’s self-titled third album. 

Meanwhile, Marshmello dropped a couple singles of his own earlier this year, including “Been Thru This Before” with Southside featuring Giggs and Saint Jhn. Marshmello released his third album Joytime III last July and teamed up with a diverse array of artists, including Kane Brown and Yunblud, for several standalone singles. 

Halsey, Marshmello

