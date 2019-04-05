Hear Marshmello, CHVRCHES’ Heartwarming Firefighter Story in ‘Here With Me’ Video

EDM producer Marshmello has shared the video for “Here With Me,” his latest single featuring the Scottish electronic trio CHVRCHES. The Mercedes Bryce Morgan-directed clip depicts a firefighter and his family, and one harrowing night involving a house up in flames.

A statement for the video reads: “The video follows the story of a real firefighter who has worked in the Long Beach, CA Division for over 18 years, capturing the intense emotional sacrifice that families with high-risk jobs around the world endure, ending with an uplifting surprise.”

Marshmello and YouTube have also enabled a donation button the “Here With Me” video, in support of First Responders Support Network (FRSN). “The mission of FRSN is to provide educational treatment programs to promote recovery from stress and critical incidents experienced by first responders and their families.”

The producer recently performed “Here With Me” alongside CHVRCHES on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Thursday, Marshmello received three nominations for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, including “Top Dance/Electronic Song” and “Top Collaboration” for his song “Happier” with Bastille, as well as “Top Dance/Electronic Artist.” CHVRCHES are currently on tour to promote their album Love Is Dead, and will be performing at Coachella later this month.