Hear Marshmello Recruit Chvrches for New Song ‘Here With Me’

Marshmello recruits Scottish indie rockers Chvrches for the producer’s latest single “Here With Me,” which also had a lyric video dropped Friday. Keeping with the upbeat sound of the DJ’s 2018 smash “Happier” with Bastille, Marshmello again employs acoustic guitars and EDM beats to set the stage for Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry’s standout vocals.

“Everyday, you’re saying the words that I want you to say / There’s a pain in my heart and it won’t go away,” Mayberry sings on the chorus. “Now I know I’m going in deep / Cause I need you here with me.”

Following the success of “Happier,” released after the monotonous 2018 LP Joyride II, it has already been a productive 2019 for Marshmello as, three months into the new year, the producer has already dropped three singles: “Here With Me,” “Biba” with Pritam and “Sell Out” with Svdden Death. Ten million Fortnite players also viewed Marshmello take part in a “revolutionary” in-game concert.