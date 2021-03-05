The Mars Volta Plan Career-Spanning Vinyl Box Set, Which Sells Out Immediately

The Mars Volta will release La Realidad de los Sueños, a box set anthology of all of their studio albums and EPs on vinyl, on April 23rd (although it is already sold out in the U.S.) In addition to 18 pieces of vinyl, it includes a photo book with new liner notes and two pins. The band’s Omar Rodríguez-Lopéz helped oversee the release with label Clouds Hill.

The collection, which is limited to 5,000 copies, includes Landscape Tantrums, the band’s unfinished early recordings for their 2003 album, De-Loused in the Comatorium, before they began work on the record with producer Rick Rubin. “It is the right time to open these recordings up to the public,” said Rodríguez-Lopéz — who has been personally storing the recordings over the years — in a statement. “As a work of art in its own right, this set also needs to be seen as the end of a story.”

The Comatorium deep-dive also includes two previously unreleased songs from the album sessions: “A Plague Upon Your Hissing Children,” which has never come out despite lyrics and melodies from it appearing in their 2006 song “Day of the Baphomets,” and “Eunuch Provocateur,” which had previously come out in a different form on the 2002 EP Tremulant. These songs have been pressed to double-etched vinyl.

The rest of the contents include pressings of Tremulant (2002), De-Loused in the Comatorium (2003), Frances the Mute (2005), Amputechture (2006), The Bedlam in Goliath (2008), Octahedron (2009), and Nocturniquet (2012). The band went on hiatus following the release of the last album and announced its breakup in 2013. Since then, Rodríguez-Lopéz and frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala have variously reunited in Antemasque and At the Drive-In.

Landscape Tantrums Tracklist

1. “Roulette Dares (The Haunt of)”

2. “Son et Lumière”

3. “Inertiatic ESP”

4. “Drunkship of Lanterns”

5. “Eriatarka”

6. “This Apparatus Must Be Unearthed”

7. “Televators”

8. “Take the Veil Cerpin Taxt”