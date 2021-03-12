Mars Volta Plot Digital Release for Original ‘De-Loused in the Comatorium’ Recordings

The Mars Volta will release the unfinished original recordings for their 2003 debut album, De-Loused in the Comatorium, digitally April 23rd via Clouds Hill.

The news comes after the band announced the rare recordings, known as Landscape Tantrums, would be part of a limited-edition box set anthology, La Realidad de los Sueños, which sold out immediately (it was limited to just 5,000 copies). Ahead of the full Landscape Tantrums release, the only single, “Intertiatic ESP,” will arrive digitally on March 26th.

The Mars Volta made the recordings on Landscape Tantrums before they teamed up with producer Rick Rubin, who co-produced De-Loused in the Comatorium with Omar Rodríguez-López. Clouds Hill’s Johan Scheerer, who produced La Realidad de los Sueños, said of Landscape Tantrums told Rolling Stone: “Anyone listening to these tracks will get a glimpse into that time, into Omar’s soul. It is a central part of the band’s history, the recordings prove just how much this band had to share, even so soon after its founding.”

La Realidad de los Sueños will include all of the Mars Volta’s studio albums and EPs on vinyl, as well as a photo book with new liner notes and two pins. Along with Landscape Tantrums, two Comatorium-era rarities will be included in the set: The unreleased track “A Plague Upon Your Hissing Children” (although lyrics and melodies from the song later appeared on the Mars Volta’s “Day of Baphomets”) and “Eunuch Provocateur,” which was previously released in a different form on the 2002 EP Tremulant.