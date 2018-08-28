Maroon 5 to Sell Massive Array of Guitars, Drum Machines and Microphones

A massive array of Maroon 5‘s gear will be up for sale on Thursday via Techno Empire’s Reverb shop. The sale includes microphones, guitars, drum machines and other instruments used by the band onstage and during recording sessions throughout their two-decade career.

“We used all of this gear when we were kids, working hard to establish ourselves as a band. Now, we’re in a new phase and we need to clear out what we’re not using anymore to make room for the equipment that will help us create what comes next,” keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Jesse Carmichael said in a statement. “This gear was such a huge part of our story and I hope that it goes to an up-and-coming band or musicians who can make it part of their own story.”

Nearly 200 pieces from Maroon 5’s gear collection will be available for purchase. Among the items are a chrome Shure wireless microphone lead singer Adam Levine used while on tour supporting 2007’s It Won’t Be Soon Before Long.

Guitars include a 2003 Fender ’72 reissue Telecaster Thinline, a late Nineties Guild Bluesbird, a 2005 Fender Custom Shop Yuriy Shishnov Telecaster (numbered 43 of 50 made) and several Floyd Rose guitars played by Levine and James Valentine. A Gibson Les Paul Jim Beam guitar used during their Songs About Jane debut album tour is also included in the sale.

“Either Adam or James decided to send that guitar up into the air at the end of one of the songs and when it hit the ground we hit the downbeat of the end of the song,” Carmichael added. “I’m not sure if it recovered into a playable state, but it’s a cool-looking guitar.”

Early era equipment will also be offered. A Yamaha S90 keyboard Carmichael played when the band members were teenagers performing under the name Kara’s Flowers is also for sale. The keyboard was also used during Maroon 5’s tour in support of Songs About Jane and was employed during the album’s recording sessions. A custom made OD100 guitar head also hails from that era. “This was the head that I used on our very first tours right after high school,” Carmichael said.

Additional gear that will be on sale include an Akai MPC4000 drum machine, a MiKo keyboard, a custom-built keytar that was a one-off prototype, a Belvedere Model 1000 chord organ and several road cases stamped with the band’s name.

“I like the idea of road cases being passed down through different bands,” Carmichael said. “It’s nice to know that there’s some history there when you put your gear in a case that’s been all around the world with a band.”

Preview photos of the gear can be viewed now before the sale launches on Thursday via Techno Empire’s Reverb shop.