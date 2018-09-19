Rolling Stone
Maroon 5 to Play Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in 2019

Adam Levine and company secure high-profile gig at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in February 2019

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps

Maroon 5 will headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta on February 3rd, 2019.

Variety first reported that Adam Levine and company had locked down the in-demand performance, noting that the group’s proclivity towards all-star collaborations – like the Cardi B-featuring “Girls Like You,” “What Lovers Do” with SZA, “Cold” with Future and “Don’t Wanna Know” with Kendrick Lamar – could open the door for similar appearances.

A representative for Maroon 5 did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Super Bowl LIII halftime show, like the game itself, will air on CBS, which makes the Maroon 5 selection interesting considering that Levine is a mainstay on NBC’s The Voice, one of the rival network’s highest-rated shows.

Maroon 5 follows 2018 halftime performer Justin Timberlake. Recent artists to headline the halftime show include Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Beyoncé.

