Hear Maroon 5 Get Nostalgic on New Single ‘Memories’

Maroon 5 have released a new single, “Memories.” The reflective, sentimental track, released via 222 Records/Interscope Records and produced by The Monsters & Strangerz, looks back on good times past with someone who’s no longer here.

The song has a low-key rock sound as frontman Adam Levine pays homage to the memories of a loved one who has since passed. On the track, the singer croons, “Here’s to the ones that we got/ Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not/ ‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories of everything we’ve been through/ Toast to ones here today/ Toast to the ones here today/ Toast to the ones that we lost on the way.”

“This song is for anyone who has ever experienced loss,” Levine shared on Twitter along with the new song. “In other words, this song is for all of us.”

Maroon 5’s last album, Red Pill Blues, dropped in 2017. The band performed at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show earlier this year. Their last big hit was a remix “Girls Like You,” off Red Pill Blues, which featured Cardi B. The remixed track was again remixed by the likes of St. Vincent, Wondagurl, Tokimonsta and Cray last year.