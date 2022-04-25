Maroon 5 Expand World Tour With New North American Dates

Maroon 5 are extending their ongoing world tour with 13 additional stops at arenas across North America.

After some scattered dates in the Middle East, as well as California and Canada through May and June, the pop-rock band will officially kick off a North American tour July 30 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The new set of dates will stretch through Aug. 20 when Maroon 5 will wrap things up with a performance at Montreal’s Centre Bell Arena.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

The extensive tour is in support of Maroon 5’s seventh studio album Jordi, released last year. The LP features “Memories” and the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “Beautiful Mistakes.” The trek also coincides with the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut album, Songs About Jane.

Maroon 5 North American Tour Dates:

July 30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Aug. 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Aug. 3 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug. 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Aug. 6 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Aug. 8 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

Aug. 10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 12 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

Aug. 13 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 15 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Aug. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 19 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Aug. 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell