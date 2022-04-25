 Maroon 5 Adds New Dates To North American Tour Leg - Rolling Stone
Maroon 5 Expand World Tour With New North American Dates

Band adds 13 arena shows to summer trek

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 5: Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs live on stage at Allianz Parque on April 5, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 5: Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs live on stage at Allianz Parque on April 5, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs live on stage at Allianz Parque on April 5, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Maroon 5 are extending their ongoing world tour with 13 additional stops at arenas across North America.

After some scattered dates in the Middle East, as well as California and Canada through May and June, the pop-rock band will officially kick off a North American tour July 30 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The new set of dates will stretch through Aug. 20 when Maroon 5 will wrap things up with a performance at Montreal’s Centre Bell Arena.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

The extensive tour is in support of Maroon 5’s seventh studio album Jordi, released last year. The LP features “Memories” and the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “Beautiful Mistakes.” The trek also coincides with the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut album, Songs About Jane.

Maroon 5 North American Tour Dates:
July 30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Aug. 1 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Aug. 3 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug. 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Aug. 6 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Aug. 8 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena
Aug. 10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 12 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
Aug. 13 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 15 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
Aug. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Aug. 19 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
Aug. 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

