Maroon 5 Advocate for Decriminalizing Marijuana in ‘Nobody’s Love’ Video

Maroon 5 have released new single “Nobody’s Love.” It’s the band’s first song of 2020, and follows the release of “Memories,” which they dropped last fall.

In the David Dobkin-directed accompanying video for the song, which was shot in Los Angeles on an iPhone, singer Adam Levine sits outside contemplating his feelings for someone. “You can make a grown man cry/If you ever said goodbye,” he sings, adding in the chorus that he will “Never need nobody’s love, but yours.” As he confirms his faithfulness, he rolls and smokes blunts.

The video ends with a quote attributed to the ACLU. “It’s time to end the War on Marijuana. The aggressive enforcement of marijuana possession laws needlessly ensnares hundreds of thousands of people into the criminal justice system and wastes billions of taxpayers’ dollars,” the quote reads. “What’s more, it is carried out with staggering racial bias. Despite being a priority for police departments, the War on Marijuana has failed to reduce marijuana use and availability and diverted resources that could be better invested in our communities.” In a statement, the band and Interscope Records said they would be making a donation to the ACLU of Southern California.

Maroon 5 are set to perform “Nobody’s Love” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on August 10th. Earlier this month, bassist Michael “Mickey” Madden announced a leave of absence from the band following his arrest for alleged domestic violence. It’s unclear if his leave is permanent or temporary and who might replace him in the interim.

Maroon 5 was also forced to reschedule its spring and summer tour run due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maroon 5 will now embark on their rescheduled North American tour in the summer 2021, beginning on July 15th at Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California. The 41-date trek culminates on October 2nd at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.