Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby Set for Music Midtown 2021

Music Midtown is back this fall after the Atlanta, Georgia, festival was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Headliners include Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, and DaBaby.

Set for September 18th and 19th in Piedmont Park, the fest will also feature Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, the Black Pumas, Yungblud, Bleachers, and Dashboard Confessional. Tickets are on sale now.

Covid-19 protocols were not released at the time of the announcement, but a release promises that “organizers will be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will follow current recommendations and guidelines at the time of our event.”

The 2020 Music Midtown fest was canceled last June due to the pandemic; the only act announced at that time was My Chemical Romance, who are not currently scheduled for the 2021 festival. The band’s reunion tour is set for 2022 after it was waylaid in 2020.