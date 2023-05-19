Adam Levine Yearns for a ‘Middle Ground’ on New Maroon 5 Single

Maroon 5 have unveiled a new single, “Middle Ground.” The reflective, slightly overwrought track marks the rock band’s first release since 2021.

“Sisters and brothers are picking sides / and both of our mothers are terrified,” singer Adam Levine croons on the track. “And I’m crying out to an empty sky / tell me, if I hit the ground / and I fall down to my knees, would you hear the sound / am I crazy to think that we, could make it out / am I crazier to believe, there’s a middle ground.”

The band will perform the song live on the season finale of The Voice next week and will debut its music video, directed by David Dobkin, on the same day.

Maroon 5’s most recent album, Jordi, arrived in June of 2021. The mournful LP was named after and dedicated to Jordan Feldstein, the band’s manager and a friend of Levin’s since childhood, who died in 2017. It featured collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, and H.E.R.

The band kicked off a Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in March. More dates will follow at the venue in July and August.

The announcement of the residency last fall was overshadowed by a series of allegations against Levine. Model Sumner Stroh claimed she was having an affair with frontman Adam Levine; in turn, Levine admitted he “crossed the line” in his conversations with Stroh, but denied the affair. The story nevertheless prompted other women to share some instantly meme-able DM conversations they allegedly had with Levine.