See Maroon 5’s Surreal ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ Video With Megan Thee Stallion

Adam Levine and Megan Thee Stallion take a fluorescent, psychedelic trip through Los Angeles in the new video for Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes,” which the band released last week.

In the visual, Levine goes cruising through L.A. in a pink convertible, with the voyage getting progressively more surreal as he drives the city’s street and Pacific Coast Highway. The vehicle flies through the Hollywood Hills, and, at one point during the CGI trip, Levine finds himself dancing atop the Hollywood sign.

Megan Thee Stallion eventually shows up in a floating car taxiing around LAX to deliver her verse before joining Levine in his convertible.

“Beautiful Mistakes” followed Maroon 5’s 2020 single, “Nobody’s Love,” as well as their 2019 offering, “Memories.” The band’s last full-length album Red Pill Blues arrived in 2017.

Megan Thee Stallion is among the performers set for the 2021 Grammy Awards, where the rapper is nominated for Best New Artist as well as Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Record of the Year for her “Savage” remix with Beyonce.