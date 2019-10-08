 Maroon 5 Honor Late Manager in New ‘Memories’ Video – Rolling Stone
Maroon 5 Pay Tribute to Late Manager in New ‘Memories’ Video

Stark clip honors Jordan Feldstein, who died unexpectedly in December 2017

Maroon 5 unveiled the music video for their latest single “Memories,” which serves as a tribute to their late manager Jordan Feldstein, who died unexpectedly in December 2017 from a pulmonary embolism.

The “Memories” clip is stark and shot in one take, showing a close-up of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s face as he sings along with the song while the camera slowly pulls away from him. Levine gets noticeably emotional several times during the video, pausing and letting the track play over him before joining in again. At the end, the screen fades to black and text reading “For Jordi” appears onscreen.

Levine, who was childhood friends with Feldstein, spoke about his death to Variety last year: “It was a tragedy foisted upon us and far and away one of the saddest moments of our lives, and personally of mine. This is a kid I’ve known since we were in diapers. He was one of the most important people in my life from a very early age.”

This week, Maroon 5 performed “Memories” live for the first time on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

