See Maroon 5 Bring ‘Lost’ on ‘Late Show’

Maroon 5 brought their new song “Lost,” off their just-released new album Jordi, to The Late Show Friday with a virtual performance.

Earlier in the day, frontman Adam Levine told Apple Music of the track, “‘Lost’ is actually, I think, one of my favorites we’ve ever done. It kind of like, honestly, I think it’s one of those weird ones that just captures everything the band stands for, all in one song. Whether you liked us back then, whether you like us now, whether you’ll like us later, I think this is kind of a classic sound that we’ve always had.”

Levine continued, “And the song, the lyrics actually were really kind of a cool, I don’t know, it was just kind of, it was a great process and I worked a lot. I remember these lyrics took a while, and that’s, to me, become the most important contribution I think that I made to any record.”

Jordi, named after Maroon 5’s late manager Jordan Feldstein, also features appearances by Stevie Nicks, Tainy, and Anuel AA and late rappers Juice Wrld and Nipsey Hussle.

“I think we tread very lightly on that, too. I think the album, being kind of themed the way it is and the times being how they are and these tragic losses, that in a lot of ways, just nobody saw coming, it could be considered, it could be in poor taste to make certain moves, depending on if you don’t know the whole story,” Levine told Apple Music of featuring the late rappers. “So I think when it comes to things like the Juice thing and the Nipsey thing, we thought a lot about that. We deliberated over a period of months, if not even years in certain cases, to make sure that we just did it. I mean, the Juice thing seemed like it just happened yesterday and we recorded the song and I never even got to meet him. And that makes me really sad, just knowing how incredible that would have been. I just felt like we did it in all the ways that make the most sense and are the most heartfelt and sincere.”