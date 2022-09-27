Holy F–king F–k. That Maroon 5 Las Vegas Residency of Yours is Absurd

Maroon 5 — a band whose name at this very moment only conjures thoughts of pop-rock hits and definitely nothing else — is headed to Las Vegas for a residency.

The band will play 16 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM next year, with dates scheduled in March, April, July, and August. Tickets will go on sale next Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. PT, though a pre-sale for fans starts Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. PT. Full information is available on Maroon 5’s website.

Last month, Maroon 5 wrapped the North American leg of their 2022 world tour, and they have dates in Asia scheduled for this fall, as well as a New Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs, California. But let’s be real, the band’s mostly been in the news lately because model Sumner Stroh claimed she was having an affair with frontman Adam Levine; in turn, Levine admitted he “crossed the line” in his conversations with Stroh, but denied the affair. The story nevertheless prompted other women to share some instantly meme-able DM conversations they allegedly had with Levine.

Anyway, back to the music, Maroon 5 released their studio album, Jordi, last June. And… actually, that’s about it. The dates for the Vegas residency are below.

Maroon 5 Las Vegas Residency 2023 Dates

March: 24, 25, 29, and 31

April: 1, 5, 7, and 8

July: 28 and 29

August: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, and 12