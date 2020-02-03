 Watch Maroon 5 Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant With 'Memories' - Rolling Stone
Watch Maroon 5 Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant With ‘Memories’

The band released the one-off single last year

Maroon 5 performed at Miami’s American Airlines Arena on Sunday night and took the opportunity to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last month. The band, who played the show along Dan + Shay, took part in the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, playing several hits before addressing Bryant’s passing.

During the show, singer Adam Levine held up a Los Angeles Lakers No. 24 “Bryant” jersey to the crowd as the stage turned purple. “I don’t know if I’ll make it through this one with my emotions intact,” Levine told the crowd. “If you could sing it with us I think that would make a huge difference… Needless to say, I think we know who this song is dedicated to.”

Levine also mentioned his relief at not being part of the official Super Bowl halftime show this year. “One year ago I was getting ready to perform,” he told the crowd, referencing Maroon 5’s big game appearance with Big Boi and Travis Scott. “I was stressed.”

Maroon 5 released “Memories” last fall as a tribute to those who have lost someone. “This song is for anyone who has ever experienced loss,” Levine shared on Twitter along with the new song. “In other words, this song is for all of us.”

