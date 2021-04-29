Maroon 5 Detail New Album ‘Jordi,’ a Tribute to Band’s Late Manager

Maroon 5 have announced that they’ll be releasing their latest studio album, Jordi, on June 11th via 222/Interscope.

The album is named after the band’s late manager Jordan Feldstein, who died in 2017 from a heart attack. Maroon 5 has made several tributes to Feldstein in subsequent years, including the standalone single “Memories” in 2019. While “Memories” is not confirmed to be on the new album, Jordi will feature the band’s latest single “Beautiful Mistakes” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The album is available for pre-order as of Thursday.

On June 4th, a week before the album’s release day, Maroon 5 will host a virtual concert in partnership with American Express, where they will perform songs from Jordi live for the first time. Tickets for the show can be purchased on LiveNow.

Maroon 5’s last full-length album Red Pill Blues arrived in 2017. In addition to “Memories,” they released the standalone single “Nobody’s Love” in 2020, together with a socially distanced visual directed by David Dobkin. The band was forced to reschedule their spring and summer 2020 tour run due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll now embark on their rescheduled North American tour this summer. After several dates in July were postponed, the tour is currently scheduled to kick off August 10th at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington.