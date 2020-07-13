Maroon 5 Announce Rescheduled Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Maroon 5 have rescheduled their previously postponed 2020 tour dates for next summer.

The trek, which was supposed to kick off in May, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will now launch July 15th, 2021 at the Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista, California. The 41-date run will wrap several months later, October 2nd, at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor were set to open for Maroon 5 on their tour this year, though it’s unclear at the moment if they’re still scheduled to provide support next year.

While pretty much all of Maroon 5’s 2020 dates were rescheduled, the band did have to cancel gigs in Hartford, Connecticut and Flushing, New York. In place of the Flushing gig, the group has added a new show at Madison Square Garden in New York City for September 10th, 2021. Tickets for that show will go on sale July 24th at 10 a.m. local time; those with tickets to the original Flushing concert, per a press release, will receive an e-mail “with an opportunity for a pre-sale for the MSG show, or a refund.” Tickets for all the rescheduled 2020 shows will be honored at the new dates. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available for the new gigs.

Maroon 5 released their most recent studio album, Red Pill Blues, in 2017.

Maroon 5 Tour Dates 2021

July 15 – Chula Vista, CA @ Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre (Outdoor)

July 25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 26 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion(Outdoor)

July 28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

August 3 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

August 6 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

August 7 – St.Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 11 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

August 16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis

August 18 – Little Rock, AK @ Simmons Bank Arena

August 20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (Outdoor)

August 23 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 25 – Burgettstown, PA @ &T Bank Music Park (Outdoor)

August 26 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 30 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

September 1 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 4 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 5 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

September 7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 12 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

September 13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

September 17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 24 – Tampa, FL @ MID FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 27 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 28 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

October 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium