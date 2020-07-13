Maroon 5 Announce Rescheduled Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Maroon 5 have rescheduled their previously postponed 2020 tour dates for next summer.
The trek, which was supposed to kick off in May, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will now launch July 15th, 2021 at the Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista, California. The 41-date run will wrap several months later, October 2nd, at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor were set to open for Maroon 5 on their tour this year, though it’s unclear at the moment if they’re still scheduled to provide support next year.
While pretty much all of Maroon 5’s 2020 dates were rescheduled, the band did have to cancel gigs in Hartford, Connecticut and Flushing, New York. In place of the Flushing gig, the group has added a new show at Madison Square Garden in New York City for September 10th, 2021. Tickets for that show will go on sale July 24th at 10 a.m. local time; those with tickets to the original Flushing concert, per a press release, will receive an e-mail “with an opportunity for a pre-sale for the MSG show, or a refund.” Tickets for all the rescheduled 2020 shows will be honored at the new dates. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available for the new gigs.
Maroon 5 released their most recent studio album, Red Pill Blues, in 2017.
Maroon 5 Tour Dates 2021
July 15 – Chula Vista, CA @ Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre (Outdoor)
July 25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 26 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion(Outdoor)
July 28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
August 3 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
August 6 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
August 7 – St.Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 11 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
August 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
August 16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis
August 18 – Little Rock, AK @ Simmons Bank Arena
August 20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (Outdoor)
August 23 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 25 – Burgettstown, PA @ &T Bank Music Park (Outdoor)
August 26 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 30 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
September 1 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 4 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
September 5 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
September 12 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
September 13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
September 17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 24 – Tampa, FL @ MID FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 27 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 28 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
October 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium