Maroon 5 Set 2020 North American Summer Tour

Maroon 5 will hit the road in 2020 for an extensive North American summer tour.
The band’s 41-date itinerary kicks off May 30th in Chula Vista, California, and finds Adam Levine and company performing at a mix of amphitheaters and pavilions, basketball arenas and iconic baseball stadiums like Boston’s Fenway Park, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and New York’s Citi Field. The trek currently concludes September 17th in Tampa, Florida.
Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor will serve as opening acts for the 2020 tour, with tickets on sale to the public on December 13th.
Maroon 5 previously announced a South American trek that begins February 2020. The band, who headlined halftime at the 2019 Super Bowl, most recently released their new single “Memories,” the expected lead single off the band’s in-progress ninth studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s Red Pill Blues.
Maroon 5 Tour Dates
May 30 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 3 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
June 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
June 7 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
June 8 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 16 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 19 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 24 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
June 25 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field
June 27 – Darien Center, N @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 2 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
August 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
August 6 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
August 8 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
August 9 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
August 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 19 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
August 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 29 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 3 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
September 5 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 6 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 9 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
September 11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 16 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
September 17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre