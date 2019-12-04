Maroon 5 Set 2020 North American Summer Tour

Maroon 5 will hit the road in 2020 for an extensive North American summer tour.

The band’s 41-date itinerary kicks off May 30th in Chula Vista, California, and finds Adam Levine and company performing at a mix of amphitheaters and pavilions, basketball arenas and iconic baseball stadiums like Boston’s Fenway Park, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and New York’s Citi Field. The trek currently concludes September 17th in Tampa, Florida.

Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor will serve as opening acts for the 2020 tour, with tickets on sale to the public on December 13th.

Maroon 5 previously announced a South American trek that begins February 2020. The band, who headlined halftime at the 2019 Super Bowl, most recently released their new single “Memories,” the expected lead single off the band’s in-progress ninth studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s Red Pill Blues.

Maroon 5 Tour Dates

May 30 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 3 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

June 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

June 7 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

June 8 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 10 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 16 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 19 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 24 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

June 25 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

June 27 – Darien Center, N @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 2 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

August 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

August 6 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 8 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

August 9 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

August 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 19 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

August 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 29 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 3 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 5 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

September 6 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 9 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

September 11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

September 14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 16 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

September 17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre