Mark Ruffalo, Jane Fonda, Cyndi Lauper, and More Back Abortion Within Reach Campaign

A coalition of nearly 100 celebrities from Mark Ruffalo and Mac DeMarco to Cyndi Lauper and Portugal. the Man is coming together to support the Abortion Within Reach campaign, launched by a group of abortion rights organizations to fight for access to safe pregnancy and abortion care.

Jane Fonda, Bon Iver, Busy Philipps, Chelsea Handler, Fleet Foxes, K. Flay, Megan Rapinoe, Margo Price, Soccer Mommy, Sylvan Esso, and Yung Bae are among the stars supporting the healthcare initiative in time for the 49-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

After 2021, “the worst year on record for anti-abortion legislation,” according to the organization, the campaign demands “accessible, compassionate, affirming abortion care” for all who need it, support for abortion options without criminalization and harassment, and the legal right of young people to consent to reproductive health care.

Among the other demands is for national abortion rights organizations to support and include “local abortion fund leadership” and “the end to criminalization, punishment, and harassment of any pregnancy outcome.”

One of the organizations supporting the campaign is Indigenous Women Rising, the only abortion fund led by Indigenous people. “We demand that abortions are safe, accessible, free, and our people are not criminalized or punished for their decisions,” said Jonnette Paddy (Diné), the org’s abortion fund manager, in a release. “Indigenous communities have experienced centuries of violence, coercion, and colonization… We are linking arms with abortion funds across the country to set a clear path forward, honor our ancestors’ legacy, and fight for our sovereignty.”

The initiative was launched by abortion-rights organizations Abortion Care Network, the National Network of Abortion Funds, Noise For Now, and Seeding Sovereignty.