Mark Ronson, Yebba Spill Heartbreak on the Dancefloor on New Song ‘Don’t Leave Me Lonely’

Mark Ronson and rising singer Yebba unveiled a shimmering new anthem “Don’t Leave Me Lonely,” which will appear on Ronson’s upcoming album, Late Night Feelings, out June 21st via RCA Records.

Yebba, who hails from West Memphis, Arkansas and has roots in gospel, delivers a classic disco diva turn on “Don’t Leave Me Lonely,” pushing her vocals over Ronson’s infectious production, which expertly mixes dance drums and synth stabs with clever string flourishes. “Oh, if we fall apart, let’s do it in the dark,” Yebba sings, “Hit me in the heart this time/Don’t you leave me lonely tonight/Cause I won’t forgive you.”

“Don’t Leave Me Lonely” is one of three songs in a suite that Yebba will sing on Late Night Feelings. The track follows previously released album cuts, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” featuring Miley Cyrus, and the title track, featuring Lykke Li.

Late Night Feelings marks Ronson’s fifth studio album and will also boast contributions from Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Angel Olson, King Princess, Diana Gordon, Ilsey, King Princess and the Last Artful, Dodger.