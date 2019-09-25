Watch Mark Ronson, YEBBA Perform ‘Don’t Leave Me Lonely’ on ‘Fallon’

Producer Mark Ronson brought Late Night Feelings to late-night TV Tuesday, performing “Don’t Leave Me Lonely” with singer YEBBA and the Roots on the Tonight Show stage.

Ronson performed behind a large wooden DJ booth, embedded with the broken-heart disco ball design seen on the cover of Late Night Feelings. YEBBA, meanwhile, took center stage, showing off her powerhouse vocals to the captive audience, while her backup singers and the Roots filled out the small soundstage.

Mark Ronson recently made headlines for coming out as “sapiosexual,” meaning that he considers his attraction to a person to be based more on intelligence than on physical attraction or gender. This summer, while promoting Late Night Feelings, he released the music video for his song “Find U Again” featuring Camila Cabello, and also appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss his stint as a Rolling Stone intern.