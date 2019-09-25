 Watch Mark Ronson, YEBBA Perform ‘Don’t Leave Me Lonely’ on ‘Fallon’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Juul CEO Steps Down and Company Suspends Advertising Amid Vaping Crisis Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Mark Ronson, YEBBA Perform ‘Don’t Leave Me Lonely’ on ‘Fallon’

The Roots serve as backing band as producer brings Late Night Feelings to late-night TV

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Producer Mark Ronson brought Late Night Feelings to late-night TV Tuesday, performing “Don’t Leave Me Lonely” with singer YEBBA and the Roots on the Tonight Show stage.

Ronson performed behind a large wooden DJ booth, embedded with the broken-heart disco ball design seen on the cover of Late Night Feelings. YEBBA, meanwhile, took center stage, showing off her powerhouse vocals to the captive audience, while her backup singers and the Roots filled out the small soundstage.

Mark Ronson recently made headlines for coming out as “sapiosexual,” meaning that he considers his attraction to a person to be based more on intelligence than on physical attraction or gender. This summer, while promoting Late Night Feelings, he released the music video for his song “Find U Again” featuring Camila Cabello, and also appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss his stint as a Rolling Stone intern.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.