Watch Mark Ronson, Yebba’s Sunrise Performance in ‘Don’t Leave Me Lonely’ Video

Mark Ronson and Yebba cry at sunrise in the new video for “Don’t Leave Me Lonely.” The single appears on Ronson’s guest-packed fifth album Late Night Feelings, released in June.

The video begins in the dark, with Yebba and Ronson performing the song with a scenic skyline becoming more visible as the sun begins to rise. Along with the beautiful backdrop, the arrival of daylight also allows Ronson and Yebba to confront an army of people dressed in all-black outfits, standing still and watching the pair.

Yebba anchored a three-song suite on Late Night Feelings that also included “Knock Knock Knock” and “When U Went Away.” The rising star also recently appeared on Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Projections and dropped her solo track “Where Do You Go.” Along with Yebba, Ronson’s Late Night Feelings featured guest appearances from Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, Camila Cabello and King Princess

Ronson recently spoke with Rolling Stone at Ralph Lauren’s New York City Prince Street location and cleared up a controversy surrounding his “coming out” as sapiosexual. He revealed that the morning talk show he had previously been on had asked his thoughts on the term, which is for people who identify as attracted to intelligence rather than physical appearance. “It sounds like I went on a TV show to be like, ‘Guys, I have some big news!’ And the fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself — like as a heterosexual white male — part of any marginalized community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing,” he said.