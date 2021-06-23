 New Trailer for Mark Ronson's Docuseries 'Watch the Sound' Drops - Rolling Stone
Mark Ronson Examines the Art and Science of Sound in New ‘Watch the Sound’ Trailer

Apple TV+ docuseries will feature interviews with Paul McCartney, Questlove, Dave Grohl, Charli XCX, and more

Jon Blistein

Mark Ronson digs into the process and evolution of sound creation in the new trailer for his upcoming docuseries, Watch the Sound, premiering July 30th on Apple TV+.

Ronson sets the stage for the show in the opening moments of the clip, saying, “I’ve always been obsessed with how things sound. It’s the great song and an iconic recording… Whenever someone sits down to play me a song, I’m already thinking about the sound.”

The trailer goes on to show Ronson chatting with an array of artists and audio pioneers as they discuss some of their own sonic achievements (like Paul McCartney noting he made the seagull-style sounds on the Beatles’ “Tomorrow Never Knows”) and how technological advances have altered the course of what’s possible in music.

Watch the Sound will feature conversations with Questlove, Dave Grohl, the Beastie Boys’ AdRock and Mike D, Charli XCX, King Princess, Jónsi, Denzel Curry, T-Pain, Too $hort, Santigold, and more. And, as a release notes, each episode of Watch the Sound will end with Ronson creating an original piece of music.

