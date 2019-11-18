Mark Ronson Unveils ‘Spies in Disguise’ Soundtrack Tracklist

For the new animated film Spies in Disguise — created by Blue Sky Studios and distributed by Disney — the filmmakers tapped Mark Ronson to executive produce the soundtrack. On Monday, Ronson shared the tracklist of Mark Ronson Presents the Music of Spies in Disguise, featuring six songs from the film.

In addition to Ronson’s contributions, the soundtrack includes Anderson .Paak on the song “Then There Were Two” — also released on Monday — as well as Lil Jon on “They Gotta Go” and the new single from DJ Shadow and De La Soul, “Rocket Fuel.” Lucky Daye, Dodgr, Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock also make appearances.

Ronson released his latest studio album, Late Night Feelings, this past June, featuring collaborations with Angel Olsen, Camila Cabello and more.

Spies in Disguise stars Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka. The film is in theaters Christmas Day.