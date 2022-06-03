 Mark Ronson Shares Amy Winehouse's 'Demo Magic' and Raw Vocals - Rolling Stone
Mark Ronson Shares Amy Winehouse’s ‘Demo Magic’ and Raw Vocals

“All hail the lioness,” Ronson wrote

Mark Ronson, left, and Amy Winehouse perform at the 2008 Brit Awards in London, Feb. 20, 2008. (AP Photo/John Marshall, JME)Mark Ronson, left, and Amy Winehouse perform at the 2008 Brit Awards in London, Feb. 20, 2008. (AP Photo/John Marshall, JME)

Mark Ronson, left, and Amy Winehouse perform at the 2008 Brit Awards in London, Feb. 20, 2008.

John Marshall, JME/AP

Mark Ronson is giving fans an inside look at the late Amy Winehouse’s vocal power and his song-making process. On Thursday, Mark Ronson shared videos of the late singer’s raw vocals when recording her iconic song “Back to Black” — from the studio where they recorded it.

While stitching a TikTok that used the song as a sound, Ronson shared a step-by-step at what it was like to make the iconic track with the “You Know I’m No Good” songstress.

“Amy came to my studio right here and we met for the first time and I instantly loved her and she played me all of this great Sixties music and she left and I got very inspired and I came up with this piano right here,” he said, before playing the piano to the tune of “Back to Black.”

“The next day she came in and wrote these incredible lyrics which she scribbled in the back room,” he added as he played her vocals. “All hail the lioness,” Ronson captioned the post.

Ronson then replied to a fan fascinated by Winehouse’s raw takes sharing another clip of the process.

“A little more demo magic from the Queen,” the producer wrote.

“Back to Black” was the lead single and title track of her final, most recognized LP, which dropped in 2006. She won a Grammy for best pop vocal album and was nominated for album of the year.

Ronson also produced songs on the album such as “Rehab,” “Love is a Losing Game,” and “Wake Up Alone.”

Winehouse died in London of alcohol poisoning in 2011.

