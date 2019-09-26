Mark Ronson Addresses, Apologizes for Sapiosexual Comment

Mark Ronson opened up about his coming out as sapiosexual during a recent interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain. Or so it seemed.

During Rolling Stone‘s interview — which was presented live on Wednesday at Ralph Lauren’s New York City Prince Street location (the full version will be available next week) — the DJ/recording artist/producer was candid about not being fully informed about the identification. “I do not consider myself part of any marginalized community and I apologize if anybody misunderstood or took offense to it.”

Ronson explained that he was told that the show had a recent segment on sapiosexuality and they asked him how he felt about it. “What is it?” he asked. He said they explained it as: “Well, when you’re attracted to intelligence.” And he said, “That sounds great. Of course, who wouldn’t be?”

“And they were like basically like, ‘OK, Mark Ronson identifies himself as sapiosexual, that’s great,'” he continued. “And then they proceeded to ask me about Miley Cyrus’ dating life and something else I probably wasn’t that informed to talk about, either, and then that was it.”

After the show, Ronson said he went back to his hotel and saw that his remarks were making headlines. “It sounds like I went on a TV show to be like, ‘Guys, I have some big news!’ And the fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself — like as a heterosexual white male — part of any marginalized community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing.”

Ronson says, at first, that he wasn’t that worried about what he said; he thought that perhaps his comments would be put in context and viewers would understand. “But that’s not what happens on Twitter anymore,” he added.