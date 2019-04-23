Lykke Li Seduces Mark Ronson in Seventies-Inspired ‘Late Night Feelings’ Video

Producer Mark Ronson released the ’70s-inspired video for his disco-esque single “Late Night Feelings,” featuring Lykke Li. The sultry clip stars Li as a lounge singer/dancer decked out in a red wig, pink translucent nightgown and feather boa. She dances, sways, writhes and bathes around a suite decorated in matching Valentine’s Day colors.

Ronson makes the occasional appearance in the video as a throwback club performer on an analog television set. Li attempts to reach Ronson through the telephone, and eventually, at the end of the clip, she dances next to him onstage in front of a giant disco ball.

“Late Night Feelings” is the title track of Ronson’s upcoming fifth studio album, featuring guest collaborations with Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Angel Olson, King Princess (the first artist signed to Ronson’s label, Zelig Records) and more. He previously released another track from the album, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” featuring Miley Cyrus, in November of last year.

Ronson also received an Academy Award and a Golden Globe earlier this year for co-writing the song “Shallow,” sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, as well as a Grammy for co-writing/producing “Electricity” with Diplo (as the duo Silk City), featuring vocals by Dua Lipa.