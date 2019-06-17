Hear Mark Ronson Recruit King Princess for Dreamy ‘Pieces of Us’

Ahead of the Friday release of Late Night Feelings, Mark Ronson has unveiled a fifth track from his upcoming album, “Pieces of Us” featuring King Princess.

King Princess, the rising Brooklyn singer signed to Ronson’s Zelig Records imprint, takes center stage on the dreamy track and fits in stylistically with the previous Late Night Feelings fare, which Ronson previously proclaimed is an album of “sad bangers.”

Ronson has previously shared “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” with Miley Cyrus, “Late Night Feelings” with Lykke Li, “Don’t Leave Me Lonely” with YEBBA and “Find U Again” with Camila Cabello (co-written by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker) from his all-star LP, which also features appearances by Alicia Keys, Angel Olsen and more.

The producer also recently appeared on The Late Show and discussed interning for Rolling Stone when he was just 12-years-old.