Mark Ronson Calls Dua Lipa’s Next Album ‘Incredible’

Mark Ronson, the executive producer behind the Barbie soundtrack, recently gave Dua Lipa fans a hint at her next album during an interview with Vulture.

Along with Lipa, the Oscar- and seven-time Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter worked with Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj x Ice Spice and more on the project. When asked about ‘Dance the Night,’ the album’s lead single with the Future Nostalgia singer, Ronson took the opportunity to clear up any misconceptions and clarified that the track wasn’t written for Lipa.

“I want to correct this, because we didn’t write it for Dua — we wrote the music and then she wrote the song with Caroline Ailin,” he told the outlet. “I’ve worked with Dua, but I’m also a fan of Dua’s records; I’m a DJ, so I play Dua records. It’s all mixed up in the soup. So I’m sure there’s somewhere where Dua and I have similar influences.”

He continued, “I think that it felt Future Nostalgia–adjacent because her music does the shit that I really love, as far as dance music goes: It has an energy, but it’s kind of tough and weird. Same as Tame Impala’s music, like any dance music that’s just a little imposing.”

When the subject of Lipa’s next album came up, Ronson offered some insight: “I mean, I’ve heard some of it and it’s incredible. I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video (‘Dance the Night’), right? This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”

While Future Nostalgia released in 2020, fans have eagerly awaited Lipa’s next record. In the meantime, Barbie: The Album is set to roll out July 21, the same day as the film’s theatrical release.