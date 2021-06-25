Mark Ronson Delivers a Stripped-Back, Vibey Version of Foo Fighters ‘Making a Fire’

Mark Ronson has released a completely reimagined version of Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight track, “Making a Fire.”

For the so-called “Re-Version,” Ronson stripped away Foo Fighters’ big guitars and instead crafted a groove that feels more like Let It Bleed-era Stones crossed with Primal Scream’s Screamedelica. Ronson also enlisted an array of guests to help out, including members of Antibalas, the Budos Band, the Dap-Kings, El Michels Affair, La Buya, Menahan Street Band, the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Tuatara.

Foo Fighters released Medicine at Midnight back in February, marking their 10th studio album and first since 2017’s Concrete and Gold. The band is already prepping a follow-up of sorts, Hail Satan, a tribute to the Bee Gees that will be released on Record Store Day, July 17th, under the moniker the Dee Gees.

Last Sunday, Foo Fighters played the first full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden since March 2020. The show featured a special cameo from Dave Chappelle, who sang a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.”