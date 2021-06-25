 Hear Mark Ronson's Reimagined Version of Foo Fighters' Making a Fire' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Justice Department Is Suing Georgia Over Its Voter Suppression Law
Home Music Music News

Mark Ronson Delivers a Stripped-Back, Vibey Version of Foo Fighters ‘Making a Fire’

Reimagined version of Medicine at Midnight cut features members of the Budos Band, the Dap-Kings, Tedeschi Trucks Band and more

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mark Ronson has released a completely reimagined version of Foo FightersMedicine at Midnight track, “Making a Fire.”

For the so-called “Re-Version,” Ronson stripped away Foo Fighters’ big guitars and instead crafted a groove that feels more like Let It Bleed-era Stones crossed with Primal Scream’s Screamedelica. Ronson also enlisted an array of guests to help out, including members of Antibalas, the Budos Band, the Dap-Kings, El Michels Affair, La Buya, Menahan Street Band, the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Tuatara.

Foo Fighters released Medicine at Midnight back in February, marking their 10th studio album and first since 2017’s Concrete and Gold. The band is already prepping a follow-up of sorts, Hail Satan, a tribute to the Bee Gees that will be released on Record Store Day, July 17th, under the moniker the Dee Gees.

Last Sunday, Foo Fighters played the first full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden since March 2020. The show featured a special cameo from Dave Chappelle, who sang a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.”

In This Article: Foo Fighters, Mark Ronson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.