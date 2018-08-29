Mark Ronson Celebrates Michael Jackson’s 60th Birthday With ‘Diamonds Are Invincible’ Remix

To celebrate what would have been Michael Jackson‘s 60th birthday, the King of Pop’s estate recruited producer Mark Ronson to craft the “Diamonds Are Invincible” remix.

The five-minute track seamlessly weaves together a handful of Jackson’s biggest hits, including “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Billie Jean,” “Smooth Criminal,” “The Way You Make Me Feel” and “Human Nature.”

“It was such an amazing, awe-inspiring and insanely intimidating task to put this together, although you’d need hours and hours to fit all of Michael’s classic tunes into one track,” Ronson said in a statement. “I wanted this to feel like being on the dancefloor at a sweaty, wild NYC club getting down to as much MJ as possible in five minutes.”

Ronson added, “I can’t wait for you to all hear the extended version coming soon.”

As part of Jackson’s 60th birthday celebration, his children Paris and Prince Jackson will be in Las Vegas Wednesday night to receive the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Legacy Award on behalf of their father. Jackson’s brothers Jackie and Tito as well as Ronson and a “surprise performance” by an eight-time Grammy winner will also be on hand at the birthday celebration.

Janet Jackson has also teased a tribute to her late brother with an homage to the classic video for Michael’s “Remember the Time,” with Janet filling Iman’s role from the 1992 video.