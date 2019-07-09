Mark Ronson Is a Bounty Hunter Tracking Down Camila Cabello in ‘Find U Again’

Mark Ronson is one of several bounty hunters enlisted to seek out Camila Cabello in the Kill Bill-esque “Find U Again” video. The single was featured on Ronson’s star-studded heartbreak-pop album Late Night Feelings.

The video opens with one of the hunters, named the Duke, being told that Cabello is at Club Heartbreak. From there, more hunters, like Ronson, are informed of her location and the monetary prize for finding her. Meanwhile, Cabello performs as a cabaret act at Club Heartbreak, complete with a blonde wig and sequined bodysuit. Ronson appears to have been the first to make it to the location but watches her perform instead of snatching her up. When the rest of the bounty hunters enter, they violently rip apart the place looking for Cabello as Ronson saves her. They drive off into the night, with Cabello ripping off her blonde wig as they make the getaway.

Ronson released Late Night Feelings in June. The LP features Cabello alongside Lykke Li, Miley Cyrus, Yebba, Angel Olsen and more. He turned Club Heartbreak into a real place with album release shows in New York and London.