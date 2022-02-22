Mark Lanegan, Grunge Pioneer and Screaming Trees Singer, Dead at 57

Mark Lanegan, the gruff-voiced singer who fronted Screaming Trees before embarking on a successful solo career, has died. A rep for the artist confirmed that the artist died at his home in Killarney, Ireland. “No other information is available at this time,” the publicist wrote. “The family asks everyone to respect their privacy at this time.” Lanegan was 57.

The artist rose to prominence in the late Eighties and early Nineties as frontman for Screaming Trees, the psychedelic-leaning, Ellensburg, Washington–based hard-rock group that foreshadowed grunge. His deep, dramatic voice gave weight to guitarist-songwriter Gary Lee Conner’s compositions in the band’s early days before he took more of an active role himself. The group scored Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Modern Rock chart with the singles “Nearly Lost You” and “All I Know.” During his time in Trees, Lanegan launched a concurrent solo career, beginning with 1990’s The Winding Sheet, an album that featured guest appearances by Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic. He continued with his solo career after the dissolution of Screaming Trees in 2000, frequently making guest appearances by Queens of the Stone Age and teaming with former Belle and Sebastian singer Isobel Campbell, Duke Garwood, and the Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli. The latter duo billed themselves as the Gutter Twins.

Lanegan detailed his formative years in vividly gritty detail in Sing Backwards and Weep: A Memoir, which came out in 2020. Behind the scenes, he grappled with alcoholism and heroin addiction while maintaining his musical career. He cleaned up for the first time after Courtney Love paid to send him to rehab. In a Rolling Stone interview after the book came out, he explained why Love helped him. “I remember Courtney leaving me a letter saying, ‘Kurt loved you as a big brother and would have wanted you to live. The world needs you to live,'” he said. “That was powerful because I hadn’t done any good for anybody in years.” After that, he connected with Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, who had toured as a second guitarist in Screaming Trees, and toured with that group while painting sets for television shows. His most recent solo album, Straight Songs of Sorrow, came out in spring 2020.

Mark William Lanegan was born in Ellensburg, Washington on Nov. 25, 1964. Both of his parents were schoolteachers who divorced when Lanegan was young. He claimed in his memoir that his mother was verbally abusive toward him, so he opted to live with his dad. “My father spent scant time trying to parent me,” he wrote. “Due to his own prodigious drinking schedule and his lifelong interest in playing cards all night with his pals and chasing women, he quickly gave up trying to enforce any kind of control.” Lanegan started stealing cans of beer from his dad while in junior high. His grades suffered and he was kicked off the baseball team (which he loved). He discovered marijuana and LSD and eventually quit drinking.

Meanwhile, Lanegan was becoming enamored with punk. After discovering the Sex Pistols’ “Anarchy in the U.K.,” he started collecting albums by the Damned, Stranglers, Ramones, Iggy Pop, and the Velvet Underground, among others. After sobering up, he reconnected with childhood friend, Van Conner, and learned that Van, his brother Gary Lee, and a drummer named Mark Pickerel had a band. Gary Lee suggested that Lanegan record some vocals over some of the songs he’d written, and Screaming Trees were born.

This story is developing.