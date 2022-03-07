Confessions of a Grunge God: Hear Mark Lanegan on Addiction, Losing Kurt Cobain, and More

“When a drug addict loses a friend, they just do more drugs,” the late Screaming Trees frontman and solo artist Mark Lanegan tells senior writer Kory Grow in an extraordinarily revealing interview on a new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast.

Lanegan, who died Feb. 22 at the age of 57, talks about losing Kurt Cobain, Anthony Bourdain, and other close friends, and shares heartbreaking details from his struggles with addiction and homelessness — including how Duff McKagan and Courtney Love came to his rescue.

To hear the whole episode, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

