 Mark Lanegan's 'Final Filmed Footage' Released in Side Project's Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Why Is the 'Eel Daddy' Building a Pit of Eels In His Basement?
Home Music Music News

Mark Lanegan’s ‘Final Filmed Footage’ Released in Side Project’s New Video

Dark Mark and Skeleton Joe’s “Hiraeth” filmed in Killarney, Ireland following Lanegan’s coma and Covid battle

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

The last music video Mark Lanegan filmed prior to the grunge legend’s death earlier this year has been released.

“Hiraeth,” the new visual from Lanegan and Joe Cardamone’s Dark Mark and Skeleton Joe side project, features the “final filmed footage” of the beloved singer, and serves as a tribute to the late Screaming Trees vocalist with a collage clips of Lanegan from throughout his career.

The second half of the video shows Lanegan and Cardamone wandering the forests around Killarney, Ireland — where Lanegan moved to toward the end of his life — in the months after the singer fell into a Covid-induced coma, a health scare that resulted in his final book Devil in a Coma.

“When I made it over to Killarney to visit Mark post-COVID/coma, we only had a week to work on filming things and humble resources,” Cardamone told Spin of the video. “We just got together every day and tried to make a go of it.  A lot of the photos and filming while I was there with him doubled as sight seeing. This was a chance to spend time together and for Mark to show me his new hometown. He looked so genuinely happy there, more so than maybe I ever saw in Los Angeles.  Surrounded by nature and peace.  It’s a breathtaking corner of the world.”

Cardamone continued, “On the last day, we all decided to visit a side of the lake that Mark had yet to explore.  We walked and talked through the woods for several hours and broke out the camera at the very end. I had always hoped to do some kind of visual for Hiraeth’ but we we were almost out of time at this point and just hanging out took priority.”

Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe arrived in Oct. 2021. The collaborative LP marked Lanegan’s final release prior to his Feb. 22 death at the age of 57.

In This Article: Mark Lanegan

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.